Manushi Chhillar goes without sleep for 15 days for Tehran

Manushi Chhillar wrapped up her new project, Tehran, alongside action star John Abraham, with back-to-back night shoots for 15 consecutive days. The film that went on the floors a few months ago was shot exhaustively across Glasgow, Mumbai and Delhi. The third schedule of Tehran began in the last week of September.

Sharing her experience of the shoot, Manushi says, “Shooting for Tehran was an enriching experience. I learnt something new every single day. In the run up to the film’s wrap, I was only shooting at night. So, I might have ended up with 15 sleepless nights but I was satisfied as an artiste because I got to understand the craft, primarily because the genre is so exciting. This was my first long night shoot schedule of my career and I enjoyed it every single night.”

The action thriller, inspired by true events, marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan and is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.