DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Lifestyle / Slice of happiness: Celebrate the crown jewel of tropical fruits on International Pineapple Day

Slice of happiness: Celebrate the crown jewel of tropical fruits on International Pineapple Day

article_Author
Mona
Updated At : 05:24 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Spicy pan-fried pineapple
Advertisement

 Sweet, juicy, fragrant and incredibly versatile, pineapple is one of the world's most loved tropical fruits. It shines in everything from salads and beverages to savoury dishes and desserts, thanks to its irresistible sweet-and-tangy taste. On International Pineapple Day, celebrate this fruit with some delicious recipes that showcase its remarkable flavour in every bite.

Advertisement

Starter

Spicy pan-fried pineapple

Ingredients

Advertisement

1 pineapple, medium, peeled and sliced into thick discs or slices

Advertisement

1–2 tbsp butter or ghee or oil

1 tsp Chef Special Masala

Advertisement

1/2 tsp sugar

½ tsp salt

1 tsp vinegar

 

Method

Marinate: In a bowl, toss the pineapple pieces with the Chef Special Masala, sugar, salt and vinegar.

Sauté: Heat the butter or ghee or oil in a pan. Add the marinated pineapple.

Caramelise: Cook on medium flame for 5-7 minutes until the edges are nicely charred and caramelised, flipping halfway through.

Serve: Plate while hot and garnishing with coriander. – Chef Sweety Singh

Main course

Pineapple millet/fried rice

Ingredients:

1 cup boiled millets or cooked rice

2 teaspoons cold-pressed oil

2 teaspoons garlic, finely chopped

2 tablespoons onion, roughly chopped

2 teaspoons ginger, finely chopped

1 teaspoon chili flakes

½ cup pineapple, diced

Salt to taste

A few drops of soy sauce

1 teaspoon Szechwan chutney

2 teaspoons fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Method:

Heat the cold-pressed oil in a wok or pan. Add the chopped garlic and sauté for a few seconds until fragrant. Add the chopped onion and stir-fry for about a minute. Add the chopped ginger and chili flakes, and sauté briefly. Stir in the chopped pineapple and cook for 1–2 minutes. Add the boiled millets or cooked rice and mix well. Season with salt, a few drops of soy sauce and Szechwan chutney.

Toss everything together on high heat for 2–3 minutes, ensuring all the flavours are well combined. Add the chopped coriander leaves and give it a final stir.

Serve hot and enjoy the sweet, tangy, and spicy flavours of pineapple millet/fried rice.

Chef Vikas Chawla

 

Dessert

Tarte Tatin of pineapple with ice-cream

Ingredients

Puff pastry

  • Puff pastry 800 gm

Caramelised pineapple

  • extra-large ripe pineapples

300 gm unsalted butter

300 gm caster sugar

2 deseeded and finely diced chillies

60ml White rum

Method

Prepare the pastry: Roll out the puff pastry to 2mm thickness and rest for 1 hour in a cool place. Cut out eight 16cm discs, prick with a fork, stack between baking parchment squares and freeze until needed.

Caramelise the pineapple: Peel the pineapples, remove the eyes and core and cut into eight 3 cm thick discs. Pat dry and leave on a cloth-lined tray for 1 hour to remove excess moisture.

Working in batches, cook the butter and sugar in a heavy-based pan until a rich golden caramel forms. Add the pineapple slices and cook until deeply caramelised on both sides. Stir in the chillies and rum, swirl to combine, then cool to room temperature.

Assemble: Arrange the pineapple slices in a roasting tray. Place a pastry disc over each slice, gently folding the edges down the sides. Warm the remaining caramel and pour it into the tray, avoiding the pastry. Refrigerate until ready to bake.

Bake and serve: Bake at 180°C/Gas Mark 4 for 16 minutes or until the pastry is golden and crisp. Rest for 30 minutes. Reheat the tarts for 5 minutes, then carefully invert them onto a board. Glaze with the remaining caramel and serve warm with ice cream.

Chef Kishan Hari

Tarte Tatin of Pineapple with Ice Cream

Tarte Tatin of Pineapple with Ice Cream

 

Dessert

Pineapple halwa

Ingredients

½ cup semolina (sooji)

3 tablespoons ghee (1 tbsp for roasting + 2 tbsp at the end)

2 cups water

4-5 drops of yellow food colour or turmeric diluted in water for colour

¾ cup unrefined sugar (desi khand)

1 cup sweet pineapple, finely chopped

¼ teaspoon cardamom powder

Few fried cashews

Method

Lightly roast semolina (sooji) with 1 tablespoon ghee in a thick-bottomed pan. Roast on a low flame for about 10 minutes, stirring continuously until it turns aromatic without changing its colour. Add 2 cups of water, food colour or turmeric water and stir continuously.

Cook for 2–3 minutes until the semolina absorbs all the water and becomes soft and fluffy.

Add the desi khand, cardamom powder and chopped pineapple. Mix well.

Continue cooking on a low flame until the sugar dissolves completely and the mixture thickens.

Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of ghee, a few fried cashews and mix until well incorporated.

Serve warm and enjoy the rich flavour of fresh pineapple halwa.

Chef Vikas Chawla

Pineapple Halwa

Pineapple Halwa

Drink

Pine Tepache

5lt jar

4.5 lt water

300 gm desi sugar

Pinepple peels - 450-500 gm

2 green chilli

1 bay leaf

1" piece of cinnamon

1-2 star anise -

4 -5 clove

4 green cardamom crushed

 

Method

Wash the pineapple thoroughly before peeling. Add the pineapple peels and rest of the ingredients to jar, stir well. Cover the jar with a clean muslin cloth or loosely fitted lid. Keep the jar at room temperature, away from direct sunlight. In hot weather (28–35°C), fermentation usually takes 2–3 days. It is ready when it has a pleasant sweet-tangy flavour with light natural fizz. Strain the liquid through a fine sieve or muslin cloth. Transfer the tepache into clean bottles. Refrigerate and serve chilled. - Chef Abhishek Karn

Pine Tepache

Pine Tepache

Did you know?

  • Every pineapple is made up of dozens of tiny fruitlets that grow together to form a single fruit.
  • The plant can take up to two years to produce its first fruit.
  • Pineapple originated in South America before finding its way to tropical regions around the world through trade and exploration.
  • For centuries, pineapples have been associated with warmth, hospitality and a welcoming spirit.
  • Pineapple naturally contains bromelain, an enzyme that helps break down proteins during digestion. –

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts