ZEE5 announces the digital premiere of Kajol starrer 'Salaam Venky'

The video streaming platform Zee5 has announced the world digital premiere of Salaam Venky. After the success of Uunchai and Chhatriwali, it will now bring for the viewers another slice of life drama directed by the National Award-winning director Revathi and starring Kajol. It revolves around the story of a mother who decides to fight challenging situations and does everything in her capacity for her son. The movie will stream from February 10 in Hindi.

Punctuated with power-packed performances of Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, the film is based on a true life incident of a young boy diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Kajol shared, “Shooting for Salaam Venky was an emotional experience. Being a mother, I could resonate with Sujata’s character on a personal level. When your child or closed one is in pain, he or she doesn’t suffer alone; it’s you who finds it difficult to cope with those heartbreaking moments of life. After Salaam Venky, all I have learnt is that life is uncertain, so don’t spend your time worrying about the future or living in the past. Live your life to the fullest. I feel proud for being recognised for such a meaningful film.”