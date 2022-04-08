Ajay Devgn on the journey of his directorial Runway 34 began!

The trailer of Ajay Devgn-directorial Runway 34 has created quite a buzz.

Talking about how the special journey of Runway 34 began, Ajay says, “Two years ago, barely a month into the pandemic, when things seemed to be going slow, the writer-duo Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan narrated the script of Runway 34 to me. I liked the script but I wanted certain changes. As promised, they worked on it during the lockdown and came back to me with a refreshed version. What I heard, I liked. The script is inspired by true events and they had made some changes for the big-screen adaptation.”

Ajay adds, “The first half has an element of thrill which the audience must experience. In fact, each and every one of us will identify with the turbulence and that hollow feeling when a flight hits an air pocket. I can’t tell you more because it’s a thriller and must be experienced.”

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar.