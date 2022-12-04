Sneaky Peteto air from December 7

Viewers are in for a treat as Zee Café brings the crime thriller, Sneaky Pete, on television screens. It will air from December 7 on all weekdays at 10pm.
Created by Bryan Cranston and David Shore, Sneaky Pete is the story of a con man on the run from a vicious gangster. He takes cover by assuming the identity of his prison cellmate, Pete. He meets Pete’s estranged family. The family threatens to drag him into a world just as dangerous as the one he’s escaping. The series features Giovanni Ribisi, Marin Ireland and Shane McRae.
