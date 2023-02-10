Sneha Jain talks on OTT

The OTT revolution is for real. The new medium has been a boon for eveyone. Every actor wants to be a part of this space, even though there is no star here and everyone with talent gets good substantial work and fame. Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actor Sneha Jain shares her opinion on the same.

She says, “People have a perception that actors who are seen on the big screen are huge personas and the ones on OTT or TV are not, as they are seen on the small screen. No matter how talented or good you are, people will judge you on the basis of the medium you are a part of. The perception of big and small screens should change, and also the talent of actors should be seen rather than the medium. A lot of film stars are doing OTT these days, which is also helping in blurring the lines between mediums and actors on them.”