Sneha Jain, who is a part of the show Megha Barsenge, finds historical dramas and biopics fascinating

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:49 AM Apr 13, 2025 IST
You have played some memorable roles on TV. What kind of roles are you looking forward to now?

As an actor, I always crave variety. I want to take on different, challenging, and interesting roles. I’m still quite new to the industry and I see myself as a beginner. Success doesn’t come overnight—you have to work hard and prove yourself to earn the opportunities you deserve. There are so many types of roles I haven’t explored yet and I’m excited for what’s ahead.

Coming from a sports background, do you see that influencing your choices in acting?

Absolutely! The passion of an athlete never really leaves you and I’d love to channel that energy into a powerful role someday. I play taekwondo and am in love with the sport.

Any particular genres or roles you dream of doing?

I’d love to be part of a classic Bollywood romance—something like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where you get to wear beautiful sarees, dance in the snow and live out that dreamy cinematic love story. I also find historical dramas and biopics fascinating. I really want to try it all and discover what suits me best.

How open are you to experimenting with genres that you may not be familiar with?

Very open. Even if a role or genre doesn’t feel like the perfect fit at first, I’m always willing to learn and grow. I believe that stepping out of your comfort zone is the key to becoming a better actor.

You've mentioned your interest in comedy—what draws you to it?

Comedy is one of the hardest forms of acting. It requires perfect timing, sharp dialogue delivery and a real understanding of punch-lines. People often think it’s easy, but it actually takes a lot of practice. I’d love to dive into that world and challenge myself.

What are your thoughts on the current trend of suspense thrillers and complex love stories in Bollywood?

Those genres have their place, no doubt. But I do feel that light-hearted, joyful cinema is missing. Earlier, even intense films had that one comic relief character to balance things. That seems to be disappearing and I hope we bring it back.

Have you faced the challenge of being typecast in your career?

Yes, definitely. After playing a village girl or innocent character for a while, I started receiving similar roles. But I didn’t want to stay stuck in that loop. I had already done it for two years, so I made a conscious decision to step away from the stereotype and explore something new.

