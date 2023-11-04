Sneha Bhattacharya records title track

After a tough competition in Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, it was contestant Sneha Bhattacharya who got the chance to fulfil her dreams, as she recorded the title track of Zee TV’s latest fiction show, Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, along with contestant Nishtha Sharma. Sneha said, “I was definitely very excited to record my first music video with Aman and Munira. They both are lovely people, and we had a lot of fun shooting for the song. It was a new and different experience altogether for me. I have professionally recorded a song before, but this was a music video, which had many elements. I was both nervous and happy while shooting. I love how the audience is showering so much love on the video.”