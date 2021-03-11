Sneha Tomar is not married, the actress clarifies

Fans of actress Sneha Tomar recently poured wedding wishes for the actress when she uploaded a picture wearing sindoor on Instagram.

However, the actress later on clarified that she isn’t married and that look was just a part of her photoshoot.

Talking about the picture that created a buzz, Sneha says, “That picture really created trouble for me. I was shocked when I started receiving calls from my family and friends. Everyone out there had the same question, which was ‘did you get married?’ and I was like ‘what are you talking about.”

The actress adds, “I want to inform everyone that I am not married and that sindoor was just for my photoshoot. That married look is reel and has nothing to do with my real life. I hope that everyone understands the basic difference between reel and real. I would like my fans to keep their lovely wishes safe with them and shower on me when I marry for real.” On the work front, Sneha is all set to be seen in the upcoming show Sherdil Shergill.