Sneha Wagh, Kamya Panjabi roped in for upcoming show Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan

IANS

Sneha Wagh and Kamya Panjabi have been roped in for the upcoming drama Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan. The show revolves around a mother and daughter duo, who belong to Kolkata’s Sonagachi. Despite facing numerous challenges, Neerja’s mother Protima is determined to provide her daughter a chance at a better life, and is safeguarding her from the madam of Sonagachi, Didun.

Kamya Panjabi

Set to be seen essaying the role of Protima, Sneha said, “I am thrilled to take on the role of Protima in Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan, who strives to provide her daughter with the best upbringing possible.”

Kamya says, “My character Didun, the madam of the brothel, observes Protima and her daughter as they dream of a better life. It’s a complex character, and I hope to do justice to it.” Neerja...will air soon on Colors.