Sneha Wagh, who is seen in the show Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan, talks about the show & more

Any particular reason why you chose this show?

I chose the show because of the background it had and the emotional content. It really challenged my instincts of being an actor.

What is unique about the show?

The show is set in Sonagachi, which is a red light area in Kolkata. Bringing something on television that is a little out-of-the-box and portraying a character with emotional trauma was a challenge.

What has been your biggest learning from the industry?

The biggest learning is that your hard work and talent really pays off. If you’re not good at what you are doing you’ll go nowhere. So if you want to be an actor it is very important to learn all the time.

How do you think you have evolved as an artiste in all these years?

It’s been 17 -18 years of being in this industry. I have definitely evolved as an actor. In fact it’s better to ask the viewer this question and not me! I actually think deeper now than when I was young.

Do you consider acting as a secure profession?

No profession is secure, every profession has its ups and downs. But having explored different genres, I can just say I have enjoyed everything.

When not shooting, what do you do?

When not shooting I spend a lot of time with my family because I think that’s the biggest pleasure of my life.

What is the future of OTT in India?

OTT is the future of India as well as the world.

Which genre would you prefer the most for your next show?

For my next show, I would prefer something that I haven’t done earlier.

A role that you would say no to?

I don’t like characters that are superficial. So, I would say no to characters that have no depth.

What is the philosophy you live by?

Live and let live.