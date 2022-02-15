Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson to host American Song Contest

Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson are set to host American Song Contest, the upcoming musical competition series at NBC. The announcement was made in a promo that aired at the start of the Super Bowl halftime show on the network. Snoop Dogg was one of the headliners at the event.
American Song Contest is based on the Eurovision Song Contest, which has been organised for 65 years by the European Broadcasting Union and watched by 200 million viewers annually. The show will premiere on March 21 and will run for eight weeks on Monday nights. The grand finale is scheduled for May 9, just ahead of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy. —
