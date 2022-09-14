Snubs and Surprises

Like every year, Emmy Awards surprised many. While there were some unexpected names that topped the winners’ list, there were also quite a few who amused the audience by making the cut.
Surprise: Squid Game. The Squid Game freight train ultimately proved to be unstoppable, giving Lee the first Asian actor to ever win in the ‘Best Actor in a Drama Series’ category. The show’s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was also awarded best director at the Emmys 2022.
Surprise: Succession, Ted Lasso, White Lotus. Succession, Ted Lasso, and The White Lotus, the three programmes with the most nominations, all took home the top honours. Succession and Ted Lasso bagged a total of four awards each, while White Lotus won five trophies.
Snub: Only Murders in Building. The show was blanked in all major categories despite getting 17 overall nominations.
Snub: Severance. It was nominated for 14 awards in July. However, the show couldn’t win any award in any major category except two Creative Arts Awards.
Snub: Yellowjackets. It earned seven nominations but couldn’t translate them to even a single win!
Surprise: Lizzo for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.
Surprise: Julia Garner for Ozark.
