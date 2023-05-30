ANI

The Indian film industry has been making great strides internationally. With incredible stories and great talent, Indian cinema has found a huge fan base on foreign soil. Ace filmmaker Rob Marshall is also an admirer of Indian talent.

In an interview, Rob, who is currently being lauded for his directorial The Little Mermaid, expressed his desire to work with Indian artistes in future projects.

“I would love it...I mean I am so open to working with wonderful, spectacular actors...there are so many great Indian actors. I was very proud to have Art Malik in our film. He has an Asian background and he is very special. I am always looking for who is best for the role. I am open to everybody and anybody,” Rob said.

The remake of the animated The Little Mermaid stars Halley Bailey as Ariel. It also includes Melissa McCarthy as the sea witch Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian the crab, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder the fish and Awkwafina as Scuttle the seabird.