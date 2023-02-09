Sobhita Dhulipala decodes her character, Kaveri, in ‘The Night Manager’

Disney+ Hotstar is set to introduce the spiraling world of revenge, deception and revelation, with the much-awaited spy thriller, Hotstar Specials’ The Night Manager, a Hindi language adaptation of John le Carré’s novel The Night Manager. In the series, the gorgeous and talented Sobhita Dhulipala effortlessly slips into the mysterious role of Kaveri.

Talking about her character, Sobhita says, “There’s a certain mystery about Kaveri. On better days, you feel like you get a sense of who she is, but you could never be too sure of what she is. There is a very visible parallel that’s drawn between Kaveri and water throughout the show. They both can be so gentle, so nourishing, but also very tumultuous and deep. I have in the past been compared with water’s energy and thought it was a tremendous compliment. My father is a sailor. And I spent many years at sea as a youngster. Also, the home I grew up in was by the sea shore.”

Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghosh. The Night Manager will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 17 onwards.