Social media influencer Moose Jattana set to join reality show Splitsvilla X4

In the latest installment of Splitsvilla, hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani, social media influencer Moose Jattana will be making an entry. Seen in Bigg Boss OTT, she was also a part of the Roadies’ journey in South Africa a as contestant. Known for her pranks, she will be adding another twist to the dating reality show. She will be entering Splitsvilla along with Uorfi Javed.

In the coming episodes of the show, Sunny Leone will be seen shaking a leg on the stage. Other contestants will also groove to the dance numbers.