Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello announce divorce after seven years of marriage

Actors Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are parting ways after seven years of marriage. Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 46, shared the news of their divorce in a statement. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” they said in a joint statement.
Vergara, best known for popular American sitcom Modern Family, is currently in Italy celebrating her birthday with friends. Manganiello of Magic Mike XXL fame and she got married during a lavish ceremony at Palm Beach, Florida, in 2015. Vergara has a son named Manolo, 31, with first husband Joe Gonzalez. Before marrying Manganiello, she was engaged to businessman Nick Loeb. Manganiello was previously in a relationship with actor Audra Marie and model Bridget Peters.
