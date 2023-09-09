Some record!: Jawan has become biggest Hindi opener of all time

PTI

Shah Rukh Khan's high octane action thriller Jawan earned Rs 129.6 crore worldwide and Rs 75 crore in India on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema both globally and in the country, the makers said on Friday.

The pan-India film, directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee and also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, released worldwide on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

"As Jawan says, Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai. Thank you for the Massy-ive love," the production house Red Chillies Entertainment captioned the worldwide gross figures on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Jawan is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by the Bollywood star. The film released on Thursday.

