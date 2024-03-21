Something spooky awaits

IANS

Actress Triptii Dimri, who has been crowned ‘national crush’, has shared details about her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. “You can expect mystery, spooky elements and comedy,” she said.

“It’s going to be something new and fresh and beautiful, of course,” she added, while talking about the film on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. She will also be seen in Bad News alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk.