Somy Ali makes no plans for New Year

The year 2023 is almost here and the world has gone in the celebratory mode already. After two years of the devastating pandemic, this time the merriment is going to be doubled.

Actor-turned-humanitarian Somy Ali shares her New Year celebration plans. Ali runs an NGO, No More Tears (NMT), and shares how the NGO makes plans for her on New Year. She believes there’s no better way to celebrate any occasion than helping someone transform and put them back together piece by piece.

Ali says, “My NGO makes plans for me therefore I do not plan anything else to celebrate whether it’s Christmas, Eid, Diwali, or any other occasion. Abuse has no days off and neither do I. My day will begin with meeting 8-10 victims back-to-back, which is called an intake process. I plan on how to transform her or him into a survivor and begin the process of healing.”