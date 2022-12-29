Somy Ali makes no plans for New Year

The year 2023 is almost here and the world has gone in the celebratory mode already. After two years of the devastating pandemic, this time the merriment is going to be doubled.
Actor-turned-humanitarian Somy Ali shares her New Year celebration plans. Ali runs an NGO, No More Tears (NMT), and shares how the NGO makes plans for her on New Year. She believes there’s no better way to celebrate any occasion than helping someone transform and put them back together piece by piece.
Ali says, “My NGO makes plans for me therefore I do not plan anything else to celebrate whether it’s Christmas, Eid, Diwali, or any other occasion. Abuse has no days off and neither do I. My day will begin with meeting 8-10 victims back-to-back, which is called an intake process. I plan on how to transform her or him into a survivor and begin the process of healing.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...