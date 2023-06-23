Somy Ali talks about importance of music in her life

Actress-turned-humanitarian Somy Ali, who now runs her NGO No More Tears, speaks on the importance of music in her life.

“How is it that music can, without words, evoke our laughter, our fears, and our highest aspirations?” Thus, without music, life is equivalent to an existence without air, leading to suffocation,” she says.

“I have a daily routine to wake up and first express gratitude to the universe for another day to bring forth change in the lives of those who are suffering. Then with my coffee, I listen to the songs I grew up listening to — Kishore (Kumar) da, (Mohammed) Rafi saab, Mukesh (Chand Mathur) ji, and of course, Lata ji (Mangeshkar). My mom was a huge fan of Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan), and I loved Rajesh Khanna. So, put these two legends together and you have the best collection of songs one can ever imagine,” she adds.