The singer reacts to Neha Kakkar-Falguni Pathak row

Neha Kakkar recently dropped her new song, titled O Sajna, which is a remake of Falguni Pathak’s hit track Maine Payal Khankayi.

The song received a backlash from netizens and Falguni Pathak also slammed the makers. Now, singer Sona Mohapatra has reacted. She posted a series of tweets bashing Bollywood’s remix trend. She wrote, “I can only hope that the music labels &#Bollywood film producers killing the creative community and creators by commissioning short-cuts—remakes, remixes, take note of the public backlash on the recent #FalguniPathak hit…”

Sona added, “The constant showcasing of a lack of courage to back new compositions, songwriters, disrespecting creators and writers, has destroyed the fabric of what made #Bollywood music culturally relevant. The horror of the Sri Lankan Manike Mage remade...Puke-worthy for me.”