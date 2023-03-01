Sona Mohapatra targets Shehnaaz Gill

Sona Mohapatra recently expressed her discontentment for Shehnaaz Gill’s claim to fame. Sona had earlier tweeted, “All the Twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ & ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused sex offender & pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on national TV. Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo.”
On Sunday, Sona re-shared it and addressed “trolls.” Her tweet read, “Dear trolls, trying to stand up for yet another starlet like Jacqueline. I don’t know what Shehnaz’s particular talent is as of now, apart from low-brow reality TV shows. But I do know the modus operandi of women of convenience, shortcuts who bust the good fight for a role/money.” Shehnaaz is yet to respond to this.
