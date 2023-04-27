Sonakshi Sinha unveils Dahaad teaser

ANI

Makers of the upcoming thriller series Dahaad on Wednesday, unveiled the official teaser of the series.

Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi shared the teaser which she captioned, “She’s ready to fight for what’s right...are you? #DahaadOnPrime, Trailer out on May 3.” Helmed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, Dahaad stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in the lead roles.

The series is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from May 12.

The series marks the digital debut of Sonakshi Sinha in which she plays a fierce lady cop, who strives to solve a gruesome murder case, with an unsuspecting criminal on the loose.

The series is an eight-part crime drama that follows Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.

Makers will be unveiling the official trailer of the series on May 3.

After Gully Boy in 2019, Dahaad was the Entertainment & Tiger Baby’s second showcase at the Berlinale.

The crime drama competed against seven shows from across the globe and opened to a thunderous response from the attendees who witnessed the global premiere.