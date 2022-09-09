Sonal Chauhan and Nora Fatehi rock the neon green midi dress

Neon green colour has made its comeback in the monsoon after being a major hit in the summer and spring. Currently the neon green is a rage in Bollywood as the actors are seen sporting some uber cool outfits in different shades of the colour.

Sonal Chauhan and Nora Fatehi recently wore corseted midi designer dress in neon green. Sonal made quite a statement in the one-shouldered midi dress with a corset bust line and a body-con fit. On the other hand, Nora wore it too on her trip to Dubai and stunned her fans. Nora looked stunning in the corseted midi dress which had one shoulder detailing, a plunging neckline and ruched details. The bodycon outfit accentuated Nora’s well-toned body. What added the oomph factor to the outfit was the pair of metallic heels the actor wore and the shiny gold mini bag she carried with the outfit.

