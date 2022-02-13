Sonali Bendre returns to TV

Sonali Bendre is set to make a comeback on Zee TV after three years as she joins the panel of judges on dance reality show franchise—DID Li’l Masters Season 5.

On returning to TV after a hiatus, Sonali says, “It’s great to be back with Zee TV. In many ways, it’s like I am coming home to my Zee family after a long break. I have been associated with Zee for a really long time, working on projects that I love and supporting art forms that I am passionate about. As you all know, dance is something I have always loved , and I am super excited to be a part of the iconic dance reality show – DID Li’l Masters; not just for the dance, but also because I am excited to watch these little dancers showcase their talent.”

The actress adds, “While this may be my first time on the show, I have followed the show for years now, and I truly believe that this platform has the potential to mould each child and help them break out of their shell, giving them the confidence to face the world. Dance is such a joyous form of art.”