Sonali Kulkarni apologises for her ‘girls are lazy’ comment

At a recent event, actress Sonali Kulkarni drew flak when she said during her speech that ‘girls were lazy’ and went onto give examples of how, according to her, they needed a husband or boyfriend to fulfil their wishes. Her comment went viral and several users felt offended. The actress has now offered a clarification and an apology.

In a detailed statement on her official Instagram page, Sonali Kulkarni said: “...If unknowingly, I may have caused pain, I want to apologise from the bottom of my heart. I do not want to be the centre of sensational situations. I’m a diehard optimist and strongly believe that life indeed is beautiful. Thanks for your patience and support...”