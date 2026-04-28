Sonam Bajwa and Paramvir Cheema-starrer Pitt Siyapa blends comedy & chaos

Punjabi cinema has often thrived on humour rooted in everyday life, but Pitt Siyapa takes that instinct and gives it an unexpectedly fresh twist. At the heart of the film is a wildly original premise—a young woman, who stumbles upon the idea of starting a funeral services business, turning one of life’s most sombre moments into a story of ambition, resilience, and surprisingly, laughter. It’s this unusual blend of the morbid and the madcap that drew its lead pair, Sonam Bajwa and Paramvir Cheema, to a film that promises to be as thought-provoking as it is entertaining.

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For Sonam, who plays the spirited and ambitious Nimmi, the decision was instinctive. “I’ve always loved doing comedy,” she says, emphasising her fondness for films that can bring entire families together. But Pitt Siyapa stood out for more than just its humour. “When I heard the concept, I had never come across something like this before,” she admits. The idea of funeral management services—still a nascent and largely unexplored business in India—felt both novel and grounded in reality. “It’s a very new kind of space. There are only a handful of such companies even today. That freshness really excited me.”

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What makes the film particularly compelling is the way it reframes its core idea. Rather than dwelling on grief, it focuses on enterprise and empowerment. Nimmi’s journey is not about death, but about discovering opportunity in the most unlikely of places.

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“The film is not about how sad funerals are,” Sonam explains. “It’s about a girl with big dreams who ends up creating something meaningful—not just for herself, but for others around her.” In building her business, Nimmi also creates employment and purpose for people often overlooked by society, turning the narrative into one of collective growth.

Paramvir Cheema, making his mark in Punjabi cinema with this project, was equally drawn to the film’s uniqueness—and its emotional resonance. A native of Jalandhar, the actor had long wanted to work in his home industry. “Doing a project in your own language is always special,” he says. For him, Pitt Siyapa was also a chance to explore a genre he hadn’t tackled on screen before. “I’ve done comedy in theatre, but never in films. This was new for me.”

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His character, a carefree young man nursing heartbreak, mirrors parts of his own past. “He’s very similar to who I was a few years ago—fun-loving, easy-going,” Paramvir shares, adding that stepping into the role felt both familiar and refreshing. The only real difference? “He’s an NRI. I’m not,” he laughs.

Despite dealing with a theme as sensitive as death, the film leans firmly into humour—a choice both actors believe is key to its impact. “If you want to say something meaningful, you don’t always have to be preachy,” Sonam points out. “Sometimes, taking a lighter approach makes the message reach people more effectively.”

Paramvir agrees, noting that audiences today often seek relief from the stresses of daily life. “When people go to the theatre, they want to forget their problems. If you can make them laugh while also making them think, that’s powerful.”

At a deeper level, Pitt Siyapa also touches upon shifting social dynamics—migration, changing family structures, and the growing distance between loved ones. The concept of funeral services itself stems from a stark reality: many people are unable to return home for last rites. Yet, instead of treating this as purely tragic, the film finds a way to extract hope and even humour from it. “It’s about finding light in the darkest situations,” Sonam says.

Off-screen, the camaraderie between the lead pair mirrors the film’s warm, collaborative spirit. Paramvir is quick to praise Sonam, not just for her stardom but for her grounded nature. “She’s incredibly humble,” he says. “You expect someone at her level to be different, but she’s so open and generous as a co-actor.”

For Sonam, too, the film has been a learning curve. Known for her versatility, she relished the chance to push her comic timing further while also exploring the emotional layers of Nimmi. “Every character brings out a different side of you,” she reflects, adding that comedy, despite its lightness, demands precision and presence.

Pitt Siyapa hits cinemas on May 1, 2026.