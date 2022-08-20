Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome their first child together, a baby boy

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have embraced parenthood! The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy on Saturday (August 20).

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of Sonam’s baby. The actress shared a note that read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives have forever changed. Sonam and Anand.”

After dating for a couple of years, Sonam married Anand in May 2018 in Mumbai. In March this year, the couple issued a statement on their respective social media, announcing Sonam’s pregnancy. During her pregnancy, Sonam had a blast and her social media is proof of it. From going on her babymoon with hubby Anand to flaunting her pregnancy fashion, the actress has done it all. And finally, she is a mom now!