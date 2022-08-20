Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome their first child together, a baby boy

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have embraced parenthood! The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy on Saturday (August 20).
Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of Sonam’s baby. The actress shared a note that read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives have forever changed. Sonam and Anand.”
After dating for a couple of years, Sonam married Anand in May 2018 in Mumbai. In March this year, the couple issued a statement on their respective social media, announcing Sonam’s pregnancy. During her pregnancy, Sonam had a blast and her social media is proof of it. From going on her babymoon with hubby Anand to flaunting her pregnancy fashion, the actress has done it all. And finally, she is a mom now!
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list
No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones
MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...
25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach
Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...
Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat
Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...
'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman
Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...