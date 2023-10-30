Sonam Kapoor on the ramp again

On Saturday, actress Sonam Kapoor walked the ramp for the first time after giving birth to her son Vayu. She made heads turn with her ethereal presence as a showstopper for designer Abhinav Mishra’s show, which was held in New Delhi.
Sonam made an entry on the recreated version of Hasta Hua Noorani Chehra song. She wore a graceful ivory Anarkali suit from Mishra’s ‘Reflections’ collection.
After concluding the show, Sonam said, “In 2019 I walked the ramp...then for three years I was away but I just thought this was the perfect outfit for a comeback.”
