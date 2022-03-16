Aishwarya Sharma pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on 'Smart Jodi'

Star Plus’ new show Smart Jodi is witnessing 10 celebrity couples coming together, out of which TV couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt are one of the fan favourites. Thanks to this show, fans are getting to know some hidden talents of their favourite actors. One such talent was showcased by Aishwarya Sharma when she sang a song on national TV for the first time. The actress gave tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Talking about it, Aishwarya Sharma says, “I love Lata Mangeshkar ji’s songs, out of which the song Lag Ja Gale is very close to my heart. So, by singing this song, I gave a tribute to my favourite singer, Lata didi, and also dedicated this song to my husband Neil Bhatt. I hope the audience will not judge me as I am not a trained singer, I hum a little bit and enjoyed this episode a lot.”