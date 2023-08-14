Song titled Vande Bharatam released

With Independence Day around the corner, T-series has released a special song in the voice of Vishal Mishra titled Vande Bharatam. The song showcases the life of an Army man, played by Arjun Bijlani. The video has been directed by Lovesh Nagar. Sung by Vishal Mishra, the music has been composed by Arko, and the lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Says Vishal Mishra, “I am very happy to work in a song like Vande Bharatam. This song is my small effort to thank the soldiers and their mothers for the big sacrifice they make for the country.” Adds Manoj Muntashir, “Being a patriot by heart, I personally love writing something that is about the country. And Vande Bharatam was one such song.”