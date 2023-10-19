Soniya Bansal stands strong in BB House!

In the most recent Bigg Boss 17 episode, a heated confrontation unfolded between Abhishek Kumar and Soniya Bansal, triggered by a prank orchestrated by Vicky Jain.

As Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 continues to captivate viewers, the 17 contestants are diving headfirst into the intense competition. On the inaugural day, the house was already ablaze with drama as contestants began forming opinions about one another.

Adding fuel to the fire, Vicky’s prank set off a fiery exchange between Abhishek and Soniya.

Bigg Boss was not pleased with Vicky’s actions and reprimanded him for the prank. This left several housemates disappointed with Vicky Jain for his misleading antics.

Soniya speaks her mind and audiences are liking her straightforward attitude.

#Salman Khan