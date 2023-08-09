Sonu Nigam to revamp his runaway hit track Achha Sila Diya after 28 years

IANS

Celebrated playback singer and Padma Shri awardee Sonu Nigam, who has countless hit songs to his credit, is set to revamp one of his blockbuster tracks Achha Sila Diya after almost three decades.

The song, which has become a mark of the 1990s era, originally belongs to the 1995 film Bewafa Sanam, which was directed by the late Gulshan Kumar.

For the same, Sonu is collaborating with Gulshan’s son, Bhushan Kumar.

The two had a public spat in 2020 when Sonu made certain allegations with regards to the functioning of the Hindi music industry but putting that aside, the two recently reconciled and are now joining forces to take the listeners on a nostalgic trip with their upcoming collaboration. An industry source has said that the upcoming track which will be a cover of Achha Sila Diya will officially mark Sonu-Bhushan coming back together after their public fight. The song is expected to be released by the end of this month after post-production and packaging.