Sonu Nigam’s live concert in Chandigarh on October 28

Tribune News Service

The popular singer Sonu Nigam will perform live at a musical extravaganza known as The Sonu Nigam Show on October 28 at Elante Mall, Chandigarh.

With an illustrious portfolio boasting over 5,000 songs, Sonu Nigam’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable, solidifying his status as a supremely versatile and accomplished artiste. Hailed as the Master of Melody and The Lord of Chords, his gift for crafting exquisite harmonies has enraptured audiences worldwide. His recent song, Ro Lain De, from the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prm Kahani, was well appreciated.