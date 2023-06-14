Sonu Sood offers hearing-impaired 'Roadies' contestant a role in Fateh during auditions

Sonu Sood, who is known for his charity during the Covid-19 pandemic, recently offered a role to a hearing-impaired contestant named Shubham, from Uttar Pradesh in his upcoming film Fateh during the auditions for Season 19 of MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand.
Fateh is Sonu’s home production. The actor began hosting the reality show last year for its 18th season in South Africa. Though he holds a tough hand in Roadies, Sonu Sood has shown his compassionate side many times. This was most evident during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the actor and his team worked diligently, providing social, medical and financial aid to lakhs of migrant workers who were severely impacted. MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand airs on MTV and is available to stream on JioCinema.
