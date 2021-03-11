Auditions for new Dayaben underway for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

After speculations since quite a few days which suggested Disha Vakani would return to the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, producer Asit Modi put an end to all the rumours recently. He confirmed that Disha was not returning to the show and also auditions for the new Dayaben had already begun. Asit said, “Dayaben, the character, is all set to return but it’s not Disha Vakani. Auditions for Disha’s replacement are on and there will be a new actress coming in as Dayaben soon.”