Soon, Panchayat Season 2

The comedy drama webseries Panchayat, which stars a powerful line-up of Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav and Neena Gupta in the lead, is returning with its new season on May 20. The popular comedy drama, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, follows the story of Abhishek, an engineering graduate who joins as secretary of a panchayat office in the village of Phulera.

Taking on from the first season, the series delves deeper into the equation between Pradhan, Vikas, Prahlad and Manju Devi along with Abhishek, who has now settled well into the life of Phulera.

As the characters navigate through the complexities in the village, a new opposition enters Phulera and is set to cause havoc in their lives. —IANS