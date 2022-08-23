‘You are what you eat’ is undoubtedly true and with an aim to revive the traditional cuisines across India, Discovery Network’s new show Roots Of My Platter taps into the roots of indigenous dishes, their cookware and ingredients that add to the nutritional value of the food.

Featuring Shruti Seth along with celebrity chef Manu Chandra, the show reveals some interesting nuggets about how one can eat consciously, balance taste and health, and cook in certain utensils to enhance flavours, etc. The show was launched on Monday (August 22) on Discovery Channel and will be available to stream on discovery+ from September 14 onwards.

Shruti Seth shares, “This is my second show with Discovery and I’m so glad to work with the incredible team again. The work environment is so supportive and encouraging. The show is delightful on many fronts. Firstly, it’s about food. Secondly, it is full of nostalgia, and last but not least it’s with one of the most renowned chefs in the country — Manu Chandra. Since we had an existing friendship prior to the show, working together was a breeze. It was fun and exciting.”