Teleplay Aaj Rang Hai to be out soon

Zee Theatre’s teleplay Aaj Rang Hai is a celebration of not just Hindustani classical music and Amir Khusrau’s poetry, but also of the syncretic beauty of India. The narrative is set in a multi-religious neighbourhood and revolves around Beni Bai, an erstwhile baithak singer and the stories unfolding around her. Even though the play is set in the 1970s, it explores issues that are still relevant

Says writer and director Purva Naresh, “This story celebrates the shared cultural legacy of India’s Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb. Like India, this play is a beautiful tapestry woven with diverse stories and reminds us that beyond the communal strife and hate that threaten to tear us apart, there will always be poetry and music to unify us as a nation.”

Filmed by Sourabh Shrivastava, Aaj Rang Hai stars Trishla Patel, Sarika Singh, Prerna Chawla, Nishi Doshi, Purva Naresh, Pawan Uttam, Imran Rasheed, Hidayat Sami and Danish Hussain. It will be aired on February 5 on Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch and Airtel Theatre.