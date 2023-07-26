Soon, Trevor Noah in India

ANI

Missed seeing former television host Trevor Noah in action since his exit from The Daily Show last year? If yes, then there’s good news for fans, especially those living in India. Noah, the acclaimed standup comedian, is all set to make his India debut with Off The Record Tour.

Noah will perform live across seven shows during the India leg of the tour. He will be seen in action at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi, on September 22, 23 and 24, followed by Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru, on September 27 and 28, and finally at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai, on September 30 and October 1.