Sophia Loren undergoes emergency surgery after fall

Legendary Italian actress Sophia Loren underwent an emergency surgery on Sunday after she sustained several fractures after a fall at her home in Switzerland. She fell in her bathroom and sustained fractures to her hip and a serious fracture to her femur, which needed surgery. Sophia turned 89 on September 20. The operation was successful and there is ‘cautious optimism’ about Loren’s road to recovery.
