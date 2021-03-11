Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho on its way

Colors’ has announced a new fiction drama, Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho, which will premiere on June 1. The show depicts the story of a strong-willed woman named Katha, who takes a bold step of embracing motherhood while dissuading all social norms. The cast includes Tanvi Malhara, as the protagonist Katha, opposite Kunal Jaisingh. This is Tanvi’s debut show on TV. Tanvi says, “The show narrates the story of a strong woman, and it feels surreal to have bagged such a dynamic role in my very first show. She is a very optimistic, confident girl with strong values and I experience a wide range of emotions while playing the character.”

Kunal Jaisingh adds, “Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho showcases myriad emotions with a strong storyline and message. My character Kabir is a successful businessman with a heart of gold, who looks out for his family under all circumstances. But his life takes an interesting turn when he meets Katha and thus begins a beautiful story.”