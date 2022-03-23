Jasmin Walia and Asim Riaz come together for Nights N Fights

Bom Diggy hitmaker Jasmin Walia is back with a brand new single Nights N Fights in collaboration with Big Boss-fame Asim Riaz. Sung by Jasmin Walia and given a touch of rap by Asim Riaz, the track is a unique blend of urban pop with hip hop and RnB. Jasmin says, “This collaboration was a great opportunity for me to try something different to what I usually do. I worked on this beat with the producer who created Astronaut in the Ocean, a very urban-hip hop international sound while incorporating Asim’s style of music. It was fun working and shooting with Asim, his vibe made the whole process quite smooth and easy. Glad that we could make this happen.”

Asim Riaz says, “I’m happy to be a part of this song, as we have tried something new and everything fell in place perfectly. I loved the song the moment I heard it and completely enjoyed shooting in the UK with Jasmin. Can’t wait for my fans to hear it.”