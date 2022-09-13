Soundarya Rajinikanth welcomes baby boy

Superstar Rajinikanth has become grandfather again. His younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and her husband VishaganVanangamudi have welcomed a baby boy on September 11. The couple has named him Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi. Soundarya took to her Instagram account and shared the good news with a glimpse of the little baby. Soundarya wrote, “With God’s abundant grace and our parent’s blessings Vishagan, Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved’s little brother. Veer Rajnikanth Vanangamudi today 11/9/22.”
