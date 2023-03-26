Sourabh Raaj Jain to star in a sci-fi thriller

After a long run with prominent television shows and a few OTT projects to his credit, Sourabh Raaj Jain will be seen in a sci-fi film. He recently wrapped the shooting for an upcoming web show and is now excited to take a leap onto the big screen.
The actor said, “My role is different from anything that I have done before. It’s a larger-than-life character with so many facets. It’s exciting to be venturing into a new medium. I found the script very interesting. The entire film team is raw, but passionate.”
