Janhvi Kapoor set to debut in South Indian film industry with NTR 30

Janhvi Kapoor has officially joined the team of the much-awaited film NTR 30 alongside NTR Jr. The film will be directed by Janatha Garage-director Koratala Siva and is slated to have a pan-India release on April 5.

The film will also mark Janhvi’s debut into the South Indian film industry. As the poster rightly says, ‘Janhvi is all set to sail the boat and becomes calm in the storm from the fierce world of NTR 30.