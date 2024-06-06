Spare a thought

National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule, has urged his fans and followers to do their bit for the planet.
On World Environment Day on Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram and shared an image of planet Earth. He wrote on the picture, “Let’s all make our home a better place together.”
Allu Arjun is deeply committed to the cause of environmental conservation. He is known to ensure that film shoots don’t cause any damage to the environment. The Telugu superstar is also the brand ambassador of the Telangana Forest Department, responsible for promoting and protecting the state’s biodiversity.
