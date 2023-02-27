Reshham opens up on her debut project

Actress Reshham Sahaani made her debut with Hansal Mehta’s recent film Faraaz.

She opened up about why the film was so important for her, even though her role was short. Reshham says, “Working with Hansal sir on my first film was a stroke of good fortune. On the sets of the film, I learnt so much that it helped lay the groundwork for my acting career. This is one of the best takeaways that I will be utilising in the future. It was a very

special experience.”

She adds, “The reason I did the film was the story, which I feel is very important in the present time. The world we are living in is so polarized, based on people’s faith, the colour of their skin and more. In this film, which is also based on a real-life incident, it shows how two characters who are believers of the same religion have completely opposite perspectives. I did not feel insecure or overshadowed because I was also a significant part of the film, as I narrate a girl’s story who lost her life due to an act of terror.”