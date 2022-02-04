Kavita Kaushik set to tickle your funny bone once again

Kavita Kaushik became a household name with her character Chandramukhi Chautala in Sony SAB’s F.I.R. and impressed the audience with her boldness, charm, and humour. The actress is now all set to leave you in splits yet again in Sony SAB’s new show Goodnight India, where she will be seen as a special guest.

Kavita spills the beans about doing a stand-up act on television for the first time and says, “This feels like a homecoming for me. I think this is a very different opportunity. I have always been attracted to shows that add value to someone’s life and play a pivotal role in spreading happiness. I did something unique after a long time and thoroughly enjoyed my time on the shoot. I hope the audience will be happy to see me back on television and watch me perform in a different style.”